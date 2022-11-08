Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 28-29 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 28, 2022 FAMILY COURT JUDGMENT, FAMILY COURT BUCHHOLZ, MATTHEW T Favor: BUCHHOLZ, WENDY Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $56,324.48 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ACCORSO, JOHN et ano 300 PADDY CREEK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: PALMER FISH CO., INC. D/B/A PALMER FOOD SERVICES Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $2,941.14 AKM CONSTRUCTION LLC ...

