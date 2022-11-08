Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 29, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 29, 2022 LIEN RELEASE MANNING, JENNIFER M Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 215 EVERWILD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MECHANICS LIEN POGAL, MEREDITH Favor: NOLAN CONSTRUCTION LLC Amount: $78,785.00 1007-1011 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

