Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Copyright Act: ABKCO Music Inc. v. Sagan 

Second Circuit – Copyright Act: ABKCO Music Inc. v. Sagan 

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit  Copyright Act  Compulsory mechanical license – Section 115 requirements  ABKCO Music Inc. v. Sagan  20-3816  Judges Jacobs, Wesley, and Menashi  Background: The plaintiffs sought damages and a permanent injunction pursuant to the Copyright Act alleging that their copyrights in 197 musical works were infringed when the series of live concert recordings was ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo