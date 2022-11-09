Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor

Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor

By: The Associated Press MICHELLE L. PRICE November 9, 2022 0

Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. "Tonight you made your voices heard loud and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo