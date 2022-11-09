Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Lopez-Contreras

Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Lopez-Contreras

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Custody – Accident scene People v. Lopez-Contreras KA 17-00685 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. The convictions arose from a fatal automobile collision involving the defendant who was driving under the influence ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo