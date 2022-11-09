Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Severance: People v. Rivera-Mateo

Fourth Department – Severance: People v. Rivera-Mateo

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Severance Codefendant – Sandoval ruling People v. Rivera-Mateo KA 18-00719 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that it was proper to deny the defendant’s severance motions ...

