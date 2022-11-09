Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump's side, wins 2nd term

NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, wins 2nd term

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK November 9, 2022 0

Democrat Letitia James has been elected to a second term as New York's attorney general, an office she has used to pursue former President Donald Trump and a list of other powerful targets. James on Tuesday defeated Republican Michael Henry, a Queens lawyer who was endorsed by various police unions but faced long odds against one ...

