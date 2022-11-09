Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / NYSBA supports law insuring abortion rights

NYSBA supports law insuring abortion rights

Association also supports ERA

By: Bennett Loudon November 9, 2022 0

The New York State Bar Association voted this week to support a federal right to an abortion and committed to lobbying for Congressional passage of a law prohibiting restrictions on a woman’s right to choose to end a pregnancy.  “I am deeply concerned that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo