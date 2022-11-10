Dale Worrall

Partner, Harris Beach PLLC

Years in current role: 19

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

Helping our litigation team come out of the pandemic as an even more close-knit group than before. It’s easy to forget 2022 as another year of recovery from the pandemic, and hopefully we have put the worst of those days behind us. I’m thrilled with how our litigation team has continued to grow and even thrive during these challenging times. Working through all those challenges has been really rewarding.

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

Harris Beach is proud of its collaborative culture. We work together to do whatever it takes to help our clients meet their goals. I expect that our team will continue to grow in 2023, as we work to bring out the best in each other, day-in and day-out. My goal as practice group leader is to give our team the tools they need to make good things happen.

What advice would you give someone starting out as a litigator right now?

Always represent your clients to the best of your ability but do so with class and professionalism. Sometimes the best strategy is not always the most aggressive strategy. Look at each case through a unique lens and design a strategy to meet the goals of your client. Sometimes younger lawyers want to fight you on every point, unnecessarily driving up cost and moving the parties further apart. To use a sports analogy, learn to “see the field.” Don’t approach litigation blindly, taking the most aggressive approach possible. Being a litigator requires finesse.