Erika Stanat

Partner, Leader – Commercial and IP Litigation Group, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Years in current role: Partner, 19 years; Leader, Commercial and IP Litigation Group, 3 years

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

I expect the demand for Commercial and IP Litigation services to remain strong over the next 6-12 months.

What advice would you give someone starting out as a litigator right now?

Litigators have the opportunity to go in many different directions with their practices. Take advantage of opportunities to work on a variety of types of cases and with a variety of different supervisors early in your career. Use that experience to figure out what area(s) you are most passionate about. Once you have determined what you want your future practice to look like, work hard to find a strong mentor who can provide you with the kind of opportunities and support to fully develop your skillset in that chosen area.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

I am the proud parent of three amazing sons, all of whom are athletes (two in college and one in high school). My personal goal is to make it to as many of their games as possible to cheer my sons and their teams on!