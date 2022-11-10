Jennifer M. Schwartzott d

Deputy Managing Member, Rochester Office, Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC

Years in current role: 21

What advice would you give someone starting out as a litigator right now?

Find opportunities to learn from experienced litigators. Learning how to make strategy decisions about investigations, discovery, experts, depositions, witness preparation and trials is fundamentally important to success as a litigator.

If you could practice one area of law that you haven’t practiced in your career, what would it be and why?

I would love to argue in front of the United States Supreme Court.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

Over the course of the next year, I have a professional goal of ensuring our associate attorneys are fully integrated into the firm and handling legal work they find interesting and satisfying. I have a personal goal of returning to running following a recent surgery.