Vivian M. Quinn

Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP

Years in current role: 20

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

One of Nixon Peabody’s great strengths is the work we do with expert witnesses. In one or more complex matters this past year, as we prepared for trial, we were successful in marshaling a defense with economists, engineers, and scientists that placed our clients in a very favorable position.

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

I anticipate an uptick in complex disputes, and our litigation practice will be busier than it has been in years. With the pandemic shutdowns subsiding, judges are moving through dockets more aggressively, and we are constantly in demand. I look forward to working along with our clients in defending these important matters.

If you could practice one area of law that you haven’t practiced in your career, what would it be and why?

I love my practice, but if I were drawn to a different area of law, it would be intellectual property. When I was in law school, I found IP issues to be very intriguing, and it is satisfying to help businesses and creative entrepreneurs protect their brands.