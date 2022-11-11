Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Washington-Livingston v. Purpra 

Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Washington-Livingston v. Purpra 

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department  Motor vehicle accident  Pre-existing injury – Unchanged degenerative changes   Washington-Livingston v. Purpra  CA 21-00892  Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County  Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. The plaintiff alleged that her cervical injury necessitated a surgery performed two years later. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo