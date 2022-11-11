Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

By: The Associated Press JOCELYN GECKER and NUHA DOLBY November 11, 2022 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court's decision in June to eliminate women's constitutional protections for abortion was ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo