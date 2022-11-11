Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit

Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit

By: The Associated Press JENNIFER PELTZ November 11, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least $7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behavior on trial this fall. Jurors also plan to award additional punitive damages. Veering from sex to red-carpet ...

