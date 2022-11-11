Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Pennsylvania provides further guidance on secure client communication

Pennsylvania provides further guidance on secure client communication

By: Nicole Black November 11, 2022 0

Are you still using email to communicate with your clients about confidential matters? If so, you might want to re-think that approach. Because when it comes to secure communication, the tide is most decidedly turning. For many years there were rumblings of security issues with email in earlier opinions, and in 2017 the American Bar Association ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo