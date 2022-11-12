Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 01, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 01, 2022        73 14420 WALKER, BEVERLY H to WISNIEWSKI, THOMAS Property Address: 50 FAYETTE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12740 Page: 0255 Tax Account: 069.37-3-15 Full Sale Price: $98,500.00 14450 BASELINE RENOVATION LLC to RYDER, DONNA M et ano Property Address: 18 FILKINS STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12740 Page: 0273 Tax Account: ...

