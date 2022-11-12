Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 01, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 01, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 01, 2022       132 NOT PROVIDED GINGOLD, JOSEPH Property Address: 104 DRAKE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $35,426.84 MAGEE, BRYAN P & MAGEE, KEVIN P Property Address: 1423-1429 EDGEMERE DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MAGEE, DAVID L Amount: $135,000.00 TUMMINELLI, MICHAEL J Property Address: 455 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo