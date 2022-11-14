Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Appellate jurisdiction: Zigenfus v. Cohocton Town Board

November 14, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Appellate jurisdiction Zoning – Issue raised on appeal Zigenfus v. Cohocton Town Board CA 21-01520 Appealed from Supreme Court, Steuben County Background: The petitioner commenced a hybrid Article 78 proceeding and declaratory judgment action alleging that the respondent acted unlawfully in enacting a local zoning law which raised the maximum allowable ...

