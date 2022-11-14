Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Lawsuit alleges Bill Gray’s delinquent on rent, naming rights fees to rink operator

Lawsuit alleges Bill Gray’s delinquent on rent, naming rights fees to rink operator

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 14, 2022 0

The not-for-profit organization operating Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex claims the facility's naming rights' holder and concessionaire owes more than $300,000 in rent, sponsorship fees and advertising dues. In a complaint filed Friday in state Supreme Court in Monroe County, the Monroe Community Sports Centre Corp. alleges Bill Gray's, Inc., hasn't paid monthly rent for the bar, ...

