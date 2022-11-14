Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New trial ordered in sex abuse case

New trial ordered in sex abuse case

Judge denied defense witness

By: Bennett Loudon November 14, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a sex abuse conviction and ordered a new trial because the judge refused to let the defense call a witness. Defendant Marquis D. Andrews was convicted in October 2017 in Oswego County Court before Judge Donald E. Todd of two counts each of first- and second-degree degree sexual abuse. Andrews ...

