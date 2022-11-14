Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / REIT not playing around; pays $22M for Dick’s House of Sport property

REIT not playing around; pays $22M for Dick’s House of Sport property

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 14, 2022 0

A Florida-based Real Estate Investment Trust has paid $22 million for the property that is home to Dick's House of Sport in Victor. Pine22 ACQ3 LLC, an affiliate of Alpine Income Realty Trust and its parent company, CTO Realty Growth, completed the purchase from Seritage Growth Properties on Oct. 28, according to the deed filed with ...

