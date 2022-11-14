Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court rejects another bump stock ban case

Supreme Court rejects another bump stock ban case

By: The Associated Press November 14, 2022 0

The Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear a lawsuit involving a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices' decision not to hear the case leaves in place a lower court decision that rejected bump stock owners' efforts to be compensated for ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo