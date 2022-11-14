Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of November 14, 2022

Upcoming Foreclosures as of November 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 328 Cascade Pl Irondequoit 14609 11/14/2022 10:00 AM Shapiro, Dicaro & Barak, LLC N/A 462 Rumson Rd Rochester 14616 11/15/2022 10:00 AM N/A ...

