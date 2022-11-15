Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Conviction reversed by Fourth Department

Charge was a lesser included offense

By: Bennett Loudon November 15, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a conviction of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle because it was a lesser included charge of another crime for which the defendant was convicted. 

