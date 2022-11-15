Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks

Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks

By: The Associated Press November 15, 2022 0

A judge overturned Georgia's ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling took effect immediately statewide, though the state attorney general's office said it planned ...

