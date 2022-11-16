Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 03, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 03, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 03, 2022        50 14420 BARBER, STEVEN et al to JP MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITIONS CORP Property Address: 5823 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12741 Page: 0645 Tax Account: 084.02-1-16 Full Sale Price: $201,000.00 COIA, DOROTHY et ano to RAS, BEVERLY et ano Property Address: 155 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo