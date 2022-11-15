Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 30, October 03 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 30, October 03 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 30, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT LOPEZ, RAQUELL et ano 1021 NW 185TH AVENUE, PEMBROKE PINES FL 33029 Favor: HONEST FUNDING, LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV Amount: $43,157.10 MORRISON, DAVID et ano 294 HUMBOLDT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: TROMBERG MORRIS & POULIN PLLC Amount: $4,383.49 PAZ, ANA C. 17 WOODLANDS WAY, BROCKPORT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo