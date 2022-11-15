Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial candidate: Opinion 22-61

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial candidate: Opinion 22-61

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial candidate Nominated for non-judicial office Opinion 22-61 Background: The inquirer is a non-judge who is a declared candidate for Supreme Court. He recently learned that a political party has listed the inquirer’s name on two petitions, on one as a candidate for district leader, and on another as a candidate ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo