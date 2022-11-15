Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

By: The Associated Press GEOFF MULVIHILL November 15, 2022 0

Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion legal settlement on Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths. The retail giant's announcement follows similar proposals on Nov. 2 from ...

