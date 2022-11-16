Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Amending complaint: Brooks v. City of Buffalo

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Amending complaint Denial of constitutional right – Municipal defendant Brooks v. City of Buffalo CA 21-00841 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against the city and a then-unidentified police officer alleging that the officer injured him and violated his constitutional rights during an unlawful stop ...

