Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 04, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 04, 2022        58 14450 GOKEY REAL ESTATE & DEVELOPMENT LLC to VICKERY, CLINTON T et ano Property Address: 333 HIGH STREET EXTENSION, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12742 Page: 0133 Tax Account: 153.10-2-26 Full Sale Price: $455,000.00 14464 ROCKOW, CONSTANCE S et ano to 1864 WALKER LAKE LLC Property Address: 1864 WALKER ...

