Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 03 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 03 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 03, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT HOLMES, LUTRELL 89 OAKCREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $9,945.85 JOHNSON, TYLER C 184 INGLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $10,474.54 KNIGHT, CLARENCE 2540 JAMES STREET 3, SYRACUSE NY 13206 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: ...

