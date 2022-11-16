Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 03, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 03, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 03, 2022       88 NOT PROVIDED BEENEY, WILLIAM G Property Address: 291 ROCK BEACH ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,850.00 DONNELLY, BETHANY & DONNELLY, MICHAEL JOHN Property Address: 33 CASTLEBAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $300,000.00 WEISSENBORN, CATHLEEN Property Address: 55 CHARLTON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo