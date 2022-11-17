Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 04, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 04, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 04, 2022       85 NOT PROVIDED CUZA-BAKER ESTATE LLC Property Address: 41-47 GLENDALE PARK, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $101,250.00 FANTAUZZO FAMILY BRANDS INC Property Address: 671 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: MAIER, HAROLD G Amount: $310,000.00 14420 KLUEBER, ROBERT W & KLUEBER, SUSAN J Property Address: 2120 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo