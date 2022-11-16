Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Expired plea offer: United States v. Graham

Second Circuit – Expired plea offer: United States v. Graham

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Expired plea offer Waiver United States v. Graham 20-832-cr Judges Walker, Park, and Perez Background: The defendant was convicted of mail, wire, and bank fraud. She argues that her pretrial counsel was constitutionally ineffective for failing to transmit a plea offer from the government to her before it expired, thereby depriving her ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo