Home / News / ‘Zombie Debt’: Homeowners face foreclosure on old mortgages

‘Zombie Debt’: Homeowners face foreclosure on old mortgages

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL November 16, 2022 0

Rose Prophete thought the second mortgage loan on her Brooklyn home was resolved about a decade ago — until she received paperwork claiming she owed more than $130,000. "I was shocked," said Prophete, who refinanced her two-family home in 2006, six years after arriving from Haiti. "I don't even know these people because they never contacted ...

