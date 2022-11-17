Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Average long-term US mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%

Average long-term US mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%

By: The Associated Press November 17, 2022 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming months. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate fell to 6.61% from ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo