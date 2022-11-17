Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 07, 2022

November 17, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 07, 2022        75 NOT PROVIDED WILLIAMS, HENRY W II et ano to H&M PROPERTIES OF WNY LLC Property Address: 33 PERRIN STREET, PERINTON NY Liber: 12742 Page: 0331 Tax Account: 153.13-1-3 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 CARUSO, NICOLE to LYLE, TERRI Property Address: 1 ARBOR COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12742 Page: ...

