Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded October 04, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded October 04, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 04, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CONAVA CONSULTING 231 LITTLE CREEK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - BRUMBER, KIMBERLY & KOWALSKI, SHARON 231 LITTLE CREEK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - & 231 LITTLE CREEK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ALL SEASONS TREE SERVICES 200 ORANGE STREET, ...

