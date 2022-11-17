Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 04-05 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 04, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALBAYATI, ALSAJAD ALI et ano 26225 PENNIE STREET, DEARBORN HEIGHTS MI 48125 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $16,608.00 BROWN, JACOB ALMOND et al 1817 OUTPOST CREEK LANE, AUBREY TX 76227 Favor: CAPYTAL.COM Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $16,650.00 CATHEY, SINIA K 45 PARK ...

