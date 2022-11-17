Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 07, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 07, 2022       81 14420 DUMBLETON, KATHERINE A & DUMBLETON, TIMOTHY S Property Address: 5 PERRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $11,000.00 PASSALACQUA, DANIELE G & PASSALACQUA, KRISTY M Property Address: 44 TALAMORA TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $150,000.00 WELLINGTON HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORP ...

