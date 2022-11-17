Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – COVID-19: Palmer v. Amazon

Second Circuit – COVID-19: Palmer v. Amazon

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit COVID-19 sick time Public nuisance – Wages Palmer v. Amazon 20-3989-cv Judges Jacob, Chin, and Nardini Background: The plaintiffs allege causes of action for public nuisance, breach of the duty to protect the health and safety of employees, and for violation of the New York Labor Law for failure to pay, on ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo