Home / News / Former player sues Albany coach Killings, AD and school

Former player sues Albany coach Killings, AD and school

By: The Associated Press November 18, 2022 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany men's basketball coach Dwayne Killings, athletic director Mark Benson, and the university are being sued by a former walk-on regarding a pregame incident a year ago that involved physical contact and what happened in the aftermath. The lawsuit, first reported by The Daily Gazette of Schenectady, was filed this week in ...

