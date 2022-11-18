Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Attorneys as litigants: Opinion 22-64

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attorneys as litigants Impermissible contact — Reporting obligations Opinion 22-64 Background: The inquiring judge is presiding in a civil matter where certain defendants, who are represented by counsel, are themselves attorneys. The plaintiff’s counsel has now made an emergency application, on the eve of trial, alleging that the attorney-defendants ...

