Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Corey

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Hospital inquiry – Spontaneous statements People v. Corey KA 21-01015 Judges Cayuga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the court erred in refusing to suppress statements he made to an officer while he received treatment at a hospital. Ruling: ...

