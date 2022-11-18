Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rape conviction reversed on speedy trial grounds

Rape conviction reversed on speedy trial grounds

Case sent back to Fourth Department

By: Bennett Loudon November 18, 2022 0

The New York State Court of Appeals has reversed a rape conviction on speedy trial grounds and sent the case back to the Appellate Division.

