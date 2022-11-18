Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Antitrust Act: Laydon v. Cooperative Rabobank U.A., et al.

Second Circuit – Antitrust Act: Laydon v. Cooperative Rabobank U.A., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Antitrust Act Extraterritorial claims – Antitrust standing Laydon v. Cooperative Rabobank U.A., et al. 20-3626(L) Judges Pooler, Park, and Lee Background: The plaintiff commenced a putative class action against more than 20 banks and brokers, alleging a conspiracy to manipulate to rates known as Yen-LIBOR and Euroyen TIBOR. He claimed injuries after ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo