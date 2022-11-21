Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Guilty plea vacated in burglary case

Guilty plea vacated in burglary case

Defense attorney failed to file motion for hearing

By: Bennett Loudon November 21, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a guilty plea in a burglary case and sent the case back to the lower court because of ineffective assistance of counsel.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo