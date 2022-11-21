Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded October 07,11, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 07, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ALVAREZ CONSTRUCTION 15 SPARTAN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 ALVAREZ, GABRIEL C 15 SPARTAN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE EXCLUSIVELY MAISHA 150 ELMDORF STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - BEARD-JOHNSON, MAISHA 150 ELMDORF STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 STATUESQUE HAIR GALLERY 530 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - ...

